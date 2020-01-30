Gunman Sought in Montebello Donut Shop Robbery

Posted 5:35 PM, January 30, 2020, by , Updated at 05:52PM, January 30, 2020
Police asked the public's help Thursday with tracking down a man who carried out an armed robbery at a Montebello donut shop earlier this week, fleeing with $40 and six packs of Marlboro cigarettes, authorities said.

The heist took place at about 7 p.m. Monday at Sunshine Donuts, 201 E. Beverly Blvd., according to the Montebello Police Department.

Detectives are seeking the man pictured in this surveillance photo in connection with an armed robbery at a Montebello donut shop on Jan. 27, 2020. (Credit: Montebello Police Department)

Surveillance video was rolling when the man entered the store and handed the clerk a note, "which stated that she had 10 seconds to give him all the money," police said in a written statement.

"At the same time, the suspect pulled out a handgun from his right jacket pocket exposing the handle of a handgun to the cashier," the statement said. "Fearing for her life, the cashier gave the suspect $40 in U.S. currency and six boxes of Marlboro Red cigarettes."

Police said the robber was last seen leaving the store, then heading west toward Poplar Avenue.

He was described as a Latino man in his 20s, about 190 to 200 pounds, with a mustache and goatee, officials said. He wore a black baseball cap with a white letter "D" emblazoned on it, a blue jacket, blue shorts, a black T-shirt, black shoes and black socks. He also had stretched earlobes with "plug"-style earrings.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Montebello Police Department Detective Luis Martinez at 323-887-1200, ext. 242, or via email at lmartinez@cityofmontebello.com. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

