Gunman Sought in Montebello Donut Shop Robbery

Police asked the public's help Thursday with tracking down a man who carried out an armed robbery at a Montebello donut shop earlier this week, fleeing with $40 and six packs of Marlboro cigarettes, authorities said.

The heist took place at about 7 p.m. Monday at Sunshine Donuts, 201 E. Beverly Blvd., according to the Montebello Police Department.

Surveillance video was rolling when the man entered the store and handed the clerk a note, "which stated that she had 10 seconds to give him all the money," police said in a written statement.

"At the same time, the suspect pulled out a handgun from his right jacket pocket exposing the handle of a handgun to the cashier," the statement said. "Fearing for her life, the cashier gave the suspect $40 in U.S. currency and six boxes of Marlboro Red cigarettes."

Police said the robber was last seen leaving the store, then heading west toward Poplar Avenue.

He was described as a Latino man in his 20s, about 190 to 200 pounds, with a mustache and goatee, officials said. He wore a black baseball cap with a white letter "D" emblazoned on it, a blue jacket, blue shorts, a black T-shirt, black shoes and black socks. He also had stretched earlobes with "plug"-style earrings.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Montebello Police Department Detective Luis Martinez at 323-887-1200, ext. 242, or via email at lmartinez@cityofmontebello.com. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.