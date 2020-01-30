× L.A. Considers Bold Hollywood Boulevard Makeover With Wider Sidewalks, Fewer Cars

Though its terrazzo sidewalks and stars show off the glitz of Los Angeles to the world, the Hollywood Walk of Fame often feels decidedly short on glamour of its own.

That may change under a new makeover proposed for the iconic boulevard.

Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell unveiled a 90-page proposal on Thursday aimed at creating a less gritty, more welcoming atmosphere for the millions of tourists who visit the Walk of Fame each year.

The proposal could help the boulevard feel more like famous streets in other world capitals, including the Avenue des Champs-Élysées in Paris, with plans for wider sidewalks, more shade trees and more space for sidewalk dining — and far less space for drivers.

As this evolves, we will keep building a sense of consensus and collaboration around various ideas. I encourage Hollywood stakeholders to view the concept plan in its entirety, provide feedback, and join us throughout this process. — Mitch O'Farrell (@MitchOFarrell) January 30, 2020