Man Charged With Hate Crime Assault in Stabbings Allegedly Targeting LGBTQ Community Across L.A.

A man faces up to 14 years in prison for a series of attacks that allegedly targeted the LGBTQ community across Los Angeles during the holidays, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Joshua Ebow, 30, was charged with two felony counts each of assault with a deadly weapon and battery, and two counts of exhibiting a deadly weapon, the DA’s office said in a news release.

He is also accused of committing a hate crime — targeting people he perceived to be gay or members of the LGBTQ community — in attacks that spanned eight days.

The first incident was reported on Dec. 25, 2019, when Ebow attacked a man and brandished a knife at a pizza restaurant in Inglewood, authorities said.

About four days later, Ebow pulled out a knife and stabbed another man at a Five Guys restaurant at Culver City Mall, according to the Culver City Police Department. Witnesses told responding officers that a victim had been stabbed in the hand.

On Jan. 1, the suspect allegedly assaulted a man with a knife in the West Los Angeles area, the DA’s office said.

The next day, Ebow stabbed another person in the arm while the victim was walking into the JCPenney store at Culver City Mall, police said.

Ebow was found and arrested in connection with the two Culver city stabbings on January 3, 2020, and police said he later confessed to carrying out both attacks.

Prosecutors recommended Ebow’s bail be set at $250,000.

The Attorney’s Office described the man as a “former delivery driver.”

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim can call the Los Angeles Police Department at 310-444-1529 or the Culver City Police Department at 310-253-6311.

