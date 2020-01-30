Watch Live: Impeachment Trial’s Question Session to Wrap Ahead of Witness Vote

Man Shot to Death in Lake Balboa Park After Witnesses Recall Hearing Arguing Followed By Gunshots: LAPD

Posted 2:58 PM, January 30, 2020, by , Updated at 03:26PM, January 30, 2020
Detectives are searching for answers after a homeless man was shot and killed Tuesday at Lake Balboa Park, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded to Lake Balboa Park in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a person shot, according to the news release.

When they arrived, they found 35-year-old Bryan Woodson suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. Woodson was homeless and was known to sleep in the park, according to police.

Paramedics attempted to save Woodson’s life, but he eventually succumbed to his injury and died at the scene.

Witnesses told officers they heard arguing between the victim and an unknown male before they heard gunshots, according to the news release.

No arrests have been made and anyone with information about this incident can call 818-374-9550 or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

