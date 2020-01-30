× Parts of Border Wall Weren’t Yet Anchored When High Winds Blew Them Down in Calexico Area

Several panels of new barrier being installed along the U.S.-Mexico border were blown down by high winds Wednesday, landing into Mexican territory, the U.S. Border Patrol said.

The steel bollard panels, at 30 feet tall, had just been anchored in concrete, which had not yet cured, when the gusts knocked them down late in the morning. According to the National Weather Service, the area reported gusts around 20 to 30 mph around that time.

The failure occurred at a point in Calexico, Calif., between the west and east ports of entry. A road in Mexicali, Mexico, parallels the border wall. No one was injured and no property was damaged, authorities said.

“Luckily, Mexican authorities responded quickly and were able to divert traffic from the nearby street,” said Border Patrol Agent Carlos Pitones.

32.678948 -115.498883