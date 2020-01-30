Person Shot at Baldwin Park Gas Station

Posted 9:00 PM, January 30, 2020, by , Updated at 09:45PM, January 30, 2020
Police investigate the scene of a shooting at a Baldwin Park gas station on Jan. 30, 2020. (Credit: KTLA)

A shooting at a Baldwin Park gas station left a victim wounded late Thursday, officials said.

The attack was reported about 8:15 p.m. at a 76 Station at Los Angeles Street and Merced Avenues, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman.

One wounded victim, initially described only as male, was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

No further details were available.

Police cordoned off the gas station with yellow crime scene tape. A single white car was parked within the crime scene.

Anyone with information can reach Baldwin Park police at 626-960-1955. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.

