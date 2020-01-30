× Quarantine Ordered for Passenger Who Tried to Leave March Air Reserve Base After Flight From China

Riverside County health officials on Thursday issued a quarantine order for one of the Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China, after he tried to leave March Air Reserve Base, where a chartered flight had arrived the previous day.

The quarantine order, issued by Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser, comes as passengers are being monitored for symptoms of Wuhan coronavirus.

It requires that person “stay for the entire incubation period or until otherwise cleared,” according to a statement from the agency.

The action was taken as a precautionary measure due to the unknown risk of someone leaving the Riverside County military base without undergoing a full health evaluation, the statement read.

All others from the flight will continue to be evaluated.

Nearly 200 Americans who were evacuated from the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak landed at MARB Wednesday and were to have been monitored for signs of the virus for at least three days.

U.S. health officials, however, had not set up a blanket quarantine.

But while none of the 195 passengers showed signs of sickness, they agreed to stay at the base voluntarily, said Dr. Chris Braden of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The plan is to hold them for three days and monitor them for fever and other symptoms at least twice daily.

Coronavirus has killed 170 people and infected nearly 8,000 others in China, most of them in the hardest-hit city of Wuhan. Outside of mainland China, there are 91 confirmed cases, including five in the United States.

Anyone with questions about the coronavirus can contact Riverside University Health System Public System information line at 951-358-5134 or visit the agency’s website.

