Reflecting on Kobe Bryant with Frank Buckley | The News Director’s Office

Last year, KTLA anchor Frank Buckley and Producer Bobby met basketball legend Kobe Bryant when the former L.A. Laker joined Frank in conversation at the Mamba Sports Academy for Frank Buckley Interviews. Almost a year later to the day, a tragic helicopter crash claimed the lives of the 9 passengers onboard, which included Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Frank joins Jason and Bobby to reflect on their meeting with Kobe and the impression he left. They also discuss the impact of his legacy on the city of Los Angeles, and the journalistic response to the news of his death.