San Jacinto Man Charged With Molesting Child, Possessing Child Pornography Pleads Not Guilty

Posted 4:34 PM, January 30, 2020, by , Updated at 04:35PM, January 30, 2020
A file image of someone using a computer. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A San Jacinto man has been charged with multiple counts of lewd acts with a child under 14 according to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a man allegedly uploading child pornography, according to a news release from the D.A.’s office.

On Jan. 23, officials served a search warrant at the home of Ramiro Gonzales Cano, 21, who they believe was also molesting a girl under the age of 14 after obtaining evidence from his home, officials said.

The D.A.’s office charged Cano with five counts of committing lewd acts on a child under 14 and one count each of possessing matter depicting child pornography and using minors for obscene matters.

Cano was arraigned on all seven felony counts and entered a not guilty plea on all counts.

He is scheduled to go before a judge on Feb. 7 and is being held on $275,000 bond, according to a news release.

