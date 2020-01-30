Watch Live: Lakers Gather 1 Day Ahead of 1st Game Since Kobe Bryant’s Death
Showing off Your Team Spirit With Brittney Levine

Posted 12:22 PM, January 30, 2020, by , Updated at 12:32PM, January 30, 2020
We’re getting you ready for the big game. Style Expert Brittney Levine joined us live with stylish outfits to show off your team spirit. For more information on Brittney Levine, you can visit her website or follow her on social media @BrittneyHLevine. For more information on the styles featured in the segment, see the details below.

