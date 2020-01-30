× Studio City Man Convicted in Connection With Tiger Cub Featured in Viral Logan Paul Video

A Studio City man whose Bengal tiger cub was featured in a widely viewed video from controversial YouTube celebrity Logan Paul has been convicted on one count of unlawful possession of a restricted wild animal, according to Los Angeles City Atty. Mike Feuer.

Nicholas Perkins, 33, was placed on probation for 36 months. He also has been ordered to pay about $3,900 in fines to the city, $2,000 to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and $52,000 in veterinary bills for treatment after the tiger was seized; to attend 16 hours of animal cruelty classes; and to cooperate with any investigation pertaining to the breeder and seller of the tiger.

“We should never allow any animal to be exploited,” said Feuer. “The defendant’s conduct here is illegal — and flaunting this treatment of an exotic, endangered baby tiger on social media sent a horrible message that behavior like this is OK. It isn’t.”

The tiger, known now as Neil, was placed in the care of America’s Teaching Zoo at Moorpark College shortly after authorities seized the animal in November 2017. That was after Paul’s video, posted in October 2017, featured the cub meeting Paul’s dog, Kong. The video has been viewed more than 8.6 million times.

34.139560 -118.387099