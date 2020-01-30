Watch Live: Impeachment Trial’s Question Session to Wrap Ahead of Witness Vote
BREAKING: Health Officials Report 1st Case of Person-to-Person Transmission of Coronavirus in U.S.

Stylish Ways to Wear a Blazer With Body Positive Fashion Blogger Kristina Zias

Posted 11:18 AM, January 30, 2020, by
Data pix.

Style Expert and Body Positive Fashion Blogger from Miss Zias, Kristina Zias joined us live with fashionable ways to wear a blazer. For more information on Kristina and to shop the looks from the segment, you can visit her website or follow her on Instagram @MissZias

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.