Tapped Calls Show 'Corrupt Dealings' by Beverly Hills Developer Accused of Bribing L.A. County Employee: Feds

A Beverly Hills real estate developer accused of bribing a Los Angeles County employee was captured on a government wiretap having “corrupt dealings” with other public officials, federal prosecutors said in a new filing.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not name the government officials or identify the agencies where they worked. However, they described conversations between developer Arman Gabay and unnamed individuals about permitting problems, tax issues and government financing for one of his projects, among other issues.

Gabay, who faces bribery and wire fraud charges, was asked by a public official during one phone call to make a campaign donation to an unnamed politician, according to the filing. Gabay agreed to give $10,000. Shortly after, the same official told Gabay that a new government employee had been assigned to one of his construction projects, prosecutors said.

“It appeared that [the official] had resolved one issue (of many) that defendant was facing regarding the construction of his personal residence,” they wrote. The filing did not say where the property was located.

