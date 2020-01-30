Watch Live: Impeachment Trial’s Question Session to Wrap Ahead of Witness Vote
BREAKING: Health Officials Report 1st Case of Person-to-Person Transmission of Coronavirus in U.S.

Video: Mariachi Band Says Farewell to Kobe Bryant with ‘Amor Eterno’ Tearjerker Outside Staples Center

Posted 10:54 AM, January 30, 2020, by
People gather around a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant at L.A. Live Plaza in front of Staples Center on Jan. 26, 2020.(Credit: AGUSTIN PAULLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

People gather around a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant at L.A. Live Plaza in front of Staples Center on Jan. 26, 2020.(Credit: AGUSTIN PAULLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

As the world continues to mourn the death of Kobe Bryant and eight others, the tributes to the late basketball great keep getting more heart-wrenching.

Amid a massive crowd outside Staples Center this week, a mariachi troupe gathered to honor Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and the other seven lives lost with a poignant rendition of “Amor Eterno,” a goodbye ballad by the late Mexican singer Juan Gabriel.

“You are the sadness in my eyes, that weep in silence for your love, I look at myself in the mirror and see my face, the time I’ve suffered because of your goodbye,” the lyrics translate to English.

“How I wish that you had lived, that your little eyes had never closed, and to be looking at them,” belted the band’s vocalist, a purple glow shining in the background. “Love eternal and unforgettable, sooner or later I will be with you to continue loving each other.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.