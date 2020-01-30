Video: Mariachi Band Says Farewell to Kobe Bryant with ‘Amor Eterno’ Tearjerker Outside Staples Center

As the world continues to mourn the death of Kobe Bryant and eight others, the tributes to the late basketball great keep getting more heart-wrenching.

Amid a massive crowd outside Staples Center this week, a mariachi troupe gathered to honor Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and the other seven lives lost with a poignant rendition of “Amor Eterno,” a goodbye ballad by the late Mexican singer Juan Gabriel.

“You are the sadness in my eyes, that weep in silence for your love, I look at myself in the mirror and see my face, the time I’ve suffered because of your goodbye,” the lyrics translate to English.

“How I wish that you had lived, that your little eyes had never closed, and to be looking at them,” belted the band’s vocalist, a purple glow shining in the background. “Love eternal and unforgettable, sooner or later I will be with you to continue loving each other.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.