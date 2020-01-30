× Winter Warm-up: Temperatures to Hit 80s in Parts of L.A., O.C. Starting Friday

Hang up the sweaters and break out some sandals because Southern California is heating up this weekend.

Strong winds that have blown through the region this week will begin to diminish Thursday, making way for toasty temperatures through Saturday. The mercury is expected to rise to 5 to 10 degrees above normal before dipping quickly back down on Sunday, said Jayme Laber, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“It’s not going to be hot by summer standards, but for this time of year, we’re definitely going to be warm,” he said.

Temperatures in downtown Los Angeles are expected to be in the low 80s Friday and Saturday. Inland areas of L.A. and Orange counties — including Pasadena, Glendale, Santa Ana and Irvine — will see similar temperatures. Forecasters are predicting more mild temperatures in the mid-70s for coastal cities in the two counties.

