× 1 Killed in Shooting Outside Van Nuys Strip Club

One person was shot and killed outside a strip club in Van Nuys early Friday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim was standing outside Red Tie Gentlemen’s Club in the 15800 block of Stagg Street when he was approached by three people about 2:45 a.m., authorities said.

One of them had “a discussion or an argument” with the victim while the other two got into a nearby dark-colored sedan, according to police.

The suspect then took out a handgun and shot the victim multiple times, LAPD said. The person got into the sedan and it drove away, last seen headed eastbound on Stagg Street.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators will be reviewing surveillance video from the club and other businesses in the area in an attempt to identify the suspects.

LAPD said it’s unclear whether the shooting was random or targeted.

The suspects all appeared to be in their late 20s or early 30s, police said.

The case remains under investigation and no further details were immediately available.