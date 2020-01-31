Alhambra Postpones Lunar New Year Festival Over Coronavirus Concerns

The city of Alhambra has postponed its Lunar New Year Festival after multiple vendors asked to withdraw from the event, citing fears over the growing coronavirus outbreak.

The festival was scheduled to begin Saturday, one week after the start of the Chinese New Year. On Tuesday, city officials said that vendors believed turnout would be low “due to the risk of the coronavirus.”

According to organizers, an average of 55,000 people typically turn out for the annual event in the middle of San Gabriel Valley’s commercial district.

“[Considering] the community health situation, we sadly decided to postpone,” the event organizer’s website states.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.