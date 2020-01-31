Anaheim Police Arrest Pastor on Suspicion of Multiple Sexual Assault Charges, Including Lewd Acts With a Minor; Additional Victims Sought

A pastor in the Spanish speaking community has been arrested on suspicion of multiple sexual assault charges, including lewd acts with a minor, and he is believed to have more victims, the Anaheim Police Department said Friday.

Rolando Fuentes is seen in a booking photo released by the Anaheim Police Department on Jan. 31, 2020.

Rolando Fuentes, a pastor at Centro Familiar Cristiano Peniel Church, was arrested by police Thursday on suspicion of multiple lewd acts on a minor, rape, sexual battery, domestic battery and child annoyance.

The church, located at 225 N. State College Blvd. in Anaheim, serves the Guatemalan and Spanish speaking community in Anaheim, police said.

“We can confirm that three victims have been identified, but cannot discuss any specific details about the case and will not provide any information about the three victims,” police said in a statement.

Police said any additional victims, who have not yet been discovered because they are from the Spanish speaking community, are urged to come forward.

“The Anaheim Police Department is here for you. Our duty is to protect all members of the Anaheim community regardless of race, or legal status,” police said in a statement.

Fuentes was being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Fuentes is asked to call the Anaheim Police Department at 714-765-1697.

 

 

