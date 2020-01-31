Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Animal Planet’s beloved Puppy Bowl and Dog Bowl are returning during football’s biggest weekend. Back by pawpular demand, this two day event features over 150 adoptable dogs from over 60 shelters. The bowl’s head referee Dan Schachner and a rep from Pawworks along with the cutest puppies joined us live. You can watch the Puppy Bowl at 12 noon on Sunday, Feb 2 on the Animal Planet. The Dog Bowl will air on Saturday, February 1 at 8pm. For more info you can go to Animal Planet. For more information on the puppies seen in the segment who are available for adoption, you can go to Paw Works.