Areva Martin, Attorney, Advocate and Commentator

Passionate, outspoken and insightful, AREVA MARTIN is one of the nation’s leading voices in the media. An award-winning attorney, advocate, legal and social issues commentator, talk show host and producer, Areva is an audience favorite on a long list of shows from Dr. Phil, The Doctors to World News Tonight. A cohost on the new daytime syndicated talk show on CBS, Face the Truth, Areva brings her no holds bar brand of advocacy to daytime talk. Areva is also a CNN Legal Analyst whose television credits include regular appearances on Good Morning America, Daily Mail TV and talk and news shows across CNN and HLN.
Areva is well known for her no holds bar and candid commentary on a range of topics from celebrity news, pop culture, race, politics, the law and breaking news. Blending her legal expertise with common sense approaches, Areva can confront and then coddle while gaining the trust of audiences, viewers and guests. She has become a valued confidante, source of reliable information and an inspiration to many including countless followers and friends she connects with across her various social media platforms.
Recognized as one of the nation’s leading advocates for autism, the underserved and children, Areva is the author of an Amazon bestselling book, The Everyday Advocate: Standing Up for Your Child with Autism and Other Special Needs. (Penguin 2010). After her son’s diagnosis with autism, she created Special Needs Network, Inc., California’s premier autism advocacy organization. Areva has raised millions of dollars for autism and disability-related causes. She has played a leadership role in advocating for state and federal laws to eliminate disparities in state funding for individuals with disabilities.
Areva’s third book, Make It Rain: How to Use the Media to Revolutionize Your Business and Brand (Hachette 2018) was released in March and instantly soared to the top of Amazon, Nielsen, Publishers’ Weekly and Barnes & Noble bestsellers’ lists. In Make It Rain, Areva shares insider’s tips on how to find your authentic voice, amplify it and use it to grow your influence and power.