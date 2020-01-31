Areva Martin, Attorney, Advocate and Commentator

Recognized as one of the nation’s leading advocates for autism, the underserved and children, Areva is the author of an Amazon bestselling book, The Everyday Advocate: Standing Up for Your Child with Autism and Other Special Needs. (Penguin 2010). After her son’s diagnosis with autism, she created Special Needs Network, Inc., California’s premier autism advocacy organization. Areva has raised millions of dollars for autism and disability-related causes. She has played a leadership role in advocating for state and federal laws to eliminate disparities in state funding for individuals with disabilities.

Areva’s third book, Make It Rain: How to Use the Media to Revolutionize Your Business and Brand (Hachette 2018) was released in March and instantly soared to the top of Amazon, Nielsen, Publishers’ Weekly and Barnes & Noble bestsellers’ lists. In Make It Rain, Areva shares insider’s tips on how to find your authentic voice, amplify it and use it to grow your influence and power.