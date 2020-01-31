Authorities in Pursuit of Mercedes-Benz Through San Fernando Valley

Authorities are in pursuit of a vehicle in the San Fernando Valley on Friday morning.

It was not immediately clear why law enforcement was chasing the car, which appeared to be a black Mercedes-Benz, Sky5 aerial video showed.

Around 10 a.m., the chase was taking place on surface streets and had entered the Granada Hills area.

The car drove through a residential area before going back onto the major thoroughfare of westbound Devonshire Street, headed toward Northridge.

Around 10:05 a.m., the car turned onto southbound Wilbur Avenue. The driver at one point was stopped at an intersection with several police units behind before speeding off.

As the pursuit went into Northridge, the driver cut across the parking lot in an effort to evade pursuing law enforcement.

After, the driver could be seen weaving in and out of traffic Reseda Boulevard before running at least two red lights and driving in the median to avoid slower traffic.

By 10:15 a.m., the pursuit had entered the 101 Freeway and was heading toward Encino and Sherman Oaks. The driver continued to weave dangerously through traffic, which was flowing normally.

It was unclear when and where exactly the chase started, but the car was earlier on the 5 and 405 freeways in the Sylmar area, according to aerial video.

Check back for updates on this developing story.