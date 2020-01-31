Authorities Pursue Vehicle Through Los Angeles Area

Authorities are in pursuit of a vehicle in the Los Angeles area.

The chase began in the jurisdiction of the Los Angeles Police Department, but soon reached the surrounding suburbs as it travelled down the 5, 134, 10, 210, 605 and 60 Freeways.

The fleeing suspect then exited then returned to the 5 Freeway, then exited in Commerce and took to surface streets before abandoning the car and running onto the grounds of the Commerce Casino, with California Highway Patrol officers on his heels.

Sky5 is overhead.