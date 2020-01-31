Ultimate Game Day Menu With Chef Jamie Gwen

Video Coming Soon

Chef and Radio Host Jamie Gwen joined us live with recipes for the big game this weekend. For more information on the recipes, see below. Special thanks to Ralphs and Melissa’s Produce.

Pulled Brisket Sliders with Kc Bbq Sauce and Jalapeno Cole Slaw

Ingredients:

2 sweet yellow onions, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch rings

One 3 pound brisket, cut into 3 pieces

For the Rub

2 tablespoons kosher salt

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

For the Sauce

1 1/2 cups cup ketchup

2 tablespoons smoked paprika

2 teaspoons dried mustard

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon liquid smoke

1⁄4 cup brown sugar

1⁄4 cup molasses

1 tablespoon adobo sauce from a can of chipotles in adobo

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Pulled Brisket in Your Slow Cooker

Place the onions in the bottom of the pot in your slow cooker.

Combine the Rub ingredients in a mixing bowl and blend well. Rub the brisket with the rub and set it on top of the onions.

In a separate mixing bowl whisk together the sauce ingredients. Pour the sauce over the brisket and cover the slow cooker with the lid.

Cook on low for 6 hours. Remove the brisket and use two forks to shred the meat. Discard the onions in the pot and return the meat to the pot . Stir the pulled meat into the sauce. Slow cook on high for 30 minutes more.

Pulled Brisket in Your Pressure Cooker

Combine the Rub ingredients in a mixing bowl and blend well. Rub the pieces of brisket with the mixture. Heat the oil in your pressure cooker using the Sear setting. Add the brisket pieces and brown all over, turning often to resist scorching the rub.

Remove the meat and add 2 tablespoons of water to the pot. Scrape up any brown bits on the bottom of the pot. Place the onion rings in the bottom of the pot. Place the brisket on top of the onions.

In a separate mixing bowl whisk together the sauce ingredients. Pour the sauce over the brisket and lock in the lid on your pressure cooker.

Set your pressure cooker to high pressure and select 60 minutes. When the cook cycle is finished, let the pot naturally release pressure.

Remove the brisket and use two forks to shred the meat. Discard the onions in the pot and return the meat to the pot. Stir the pulled meat into the sauce.

Jalapeno Cole Slaw

1/4 cup sour cream

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

Zest and juice of 1 lime

2 tablespoons freshly chopped parsley

1/2 head green cabbage, finely shredded

1 large carrot, peeled and grated

1/2 large jalapeño, -stemmed, seeded, and finely diced

Salt & freshly ground pepper

Whisk together the sour cream, mayo, vinegar, mayonnaise, sugar, lime juice and zest and parsley in a large mixing bowl. Season generously with salt and pepper. Add the shredded cabbage and carrot along with the jalapeno. Stir well, then refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving.

Buffalo Caulifower Bites with Homemade Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce



Ingredients:

1 head cauliflower, cut into florets

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 tablespoon olive oil 1/2 cup Frank’s Red Hot Sauce 1/2 cup almond flour

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

1/2 tablespoon garlic powder

Salt & freshly ground pepper

Directions:

Place the cauliflower florets in a large mixing bowl. Combine the melted butter, olive oil and hot sauce and whisk to combine. Pour the hot sauce mixture over the cauliflower and toss to coat well.

In a separate bowl whisk together the almond flour, parsley, garlic powder and salt and pepper. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the coated cauliflower to the almond flour mixture and gently toss to coat lightly.

Transfer half of the prepared cauliflower to your air fry and air fry at 350˚F for 15 minutes, shaking the pan a couple times during the cooking process.

Repeat with the remaining cauliflower. Serve with blue cheese dressing, for dipping.

Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream

2 ounces blue cheese

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Dash of Worcestershire sauce

Salt and freshly ground pepper

To make the Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce, combine the mayonnaise, sour cream, heavy cream, blue cheese, lemon juice and Worcestershire in your food processor. Season with salt and pepper. Pulse until smooth.

Won Ton Chicken Nachos

Ingredients:

1 package small wonton wrappers– cut in half diagonally

Olive oil cooking spray

2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

1/3 cup Sweet Chili Sauce

1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 cup shredded white Cheddar cheese

1/4 cup sliced pickled jalapenos

3 green onions, chopped

1/2 cup freshly chopped cilantro

Lime wedges, for serving

For the Spicy Peanut Sauce

1/2 cup smooth peanut butter

1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce

2 teaspoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon Sriracha

Juice of 1/2 lime

1/4 cup water

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Arrange the wontons in a single layer on two baking sheets. Spray the wontons with cooking spray and season with salt and pepper. Bake until golden brown, about 7-10 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool.

Meanwhile, toss the shredded chicken with the sweet chili sauce in a mixing bowl.

For the Spicy Peanut Sauce, whisk together in the ingredients.

Increase the oven to 425ºF.

Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Arrange half of the chips on the sheet and top with half of the shredded chicken, then layer with half of each cheese. Top with another layer of chips and repeat the toppings.

Bake until the cheese is melted and bubbling, about 5 minutes.

Remove the tray from the oven and top with the jalapenos, green onions and fresh cilantro.

Drizzle with Spicy Peanut Sauce and serve.

Hot Clam Dip in a Sourdough Bowl

Ingredients:

2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoon yellow onion, grated

2 teaspoon lemon juice

2 tablespoon beer

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

3 (6.5-ounce) cans minced clams, drained

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350ºF.

In a mixing bowl combine the cream cheese, onion, lemon juice, beer, Worcestershire sauce and hot pepper sauce. Mix well. Then fold the clams into mixture and pour clam mixture into a shallow baking dish.

Bake for 20 minutes or until heated through.

Serve with sliced French bread, potato chips, corn chips or crackers.

Pull-Apart Pizza Bread

Ingredients:

Two 12-ounce tubes refrigerated flaky biscuits

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup shredded pizza-blend cheese

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 teaspoons dried basil

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

24 slices pepperoni quartered

Marinara sauce, for dipping

Directions:

Spray a tube pan with nonstick cooking spray.

Cut each biscuit into 4 pieces, place them in a large mixing bowl and add the olive oil. Toss to coat well.

In a separate bowl, combine the shredded cheese, Parmesan, basil and garlic powder and mix well. Add a few pieces of the biscuit dough to the cheese mixture and toss to coat each piece well. Drop the pieces of dough into the prepared pan, layering with pieces of pepperoni and repeat the process to fill the pan.

Bake at 350ºF degrees for 35 to 40 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through.

Run a spatula around the rim of the pan to release the bread, carefully turn the pizza bread out of the pan onto a serving plate and remove the ramekin from the center of the bread. Serve with marinara sauce for dipping.

Party Skillet Cake

Ingredients:

8 ounces mascarpone cheese (about 1 cup), softened

2 egg whites

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 box yellow cake mix

1 cup water

4 tablespoons colored sprinkles

1/3 cup frozen strawberries, thawed and drained

2 1/2 cups powdered sugar

Whipped cream

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Butter a 3-quart saucepot.

Combine the mascarpone cheese, egg whites and vegetable oil in the bowl of your electric mixer. Beat on medium speed until well combined and creamy. Add the cake mix and water and mix until smooth, about 3 minutes. By hand, fold 3 tablespoons of the sprinkles into the cake batter. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and sprinkle the remaining sprinkles on top. Cover the pan with a lid and bake for 35 minutes. Remove the lid and bake for 10 minutes more, or until golden brown on top and a cake tester comes out clean.

Remove the cake from the oven, place the lid back on the pot and let the cake rest for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, puree the strawberries with the powdered sugar in a blender or food processor.

Spoon the cake from the pot into serving bowls and top with a dollop of whipped cream and the strawberry sauce.

Peanut Butter Chocolate Haystacks

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cups semisweet chocolate chips

1 1/4 cups peanut butter chips

4 teaspoons coconut oil

4 cups Chex cereal

1/2 cup salted peanuts, roughly chopped

Directions: