Homicide Detectives Respond After Man Found Dead Near East Los Angeles College in Monterey Park

Homicide detectives are responding after a man was found dead near East Los Angeles College in Monterey Park early Friday.

The Monterey Park Police Department initially responded to the 1100 block of College View Drive about 5:45 a.m., officials said.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

It is unclear how the man died, but Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives were called to the scene to assist, officials said in an alert.

The scene is across the street from the college, which is located at 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez.

No additional information about the man or what led to his death have been released.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.