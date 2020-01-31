× Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act Would Require Terrain Alarms on Choppers

In the wake of the helicopter crash that killed nine people including Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, a Los Angeles congressman is calling on the Federal Aviation Administration to beef up chopper safety regulations by requiring a terrain alarm system.

Bryant’s helicopter was not required to have the system because the FAA rejected a proposal by the National Transportation Safety Board to make the alarms mandatory.

NTSB investigator Jennifer Homendy said Tuesday her agency had recommended 16 years ago that the FAA require all choppers carrying six or more passengers to be equipped with a terrain awareness and warning system, adding that the FAA has “failed to act” on the proposal.

Shortly after her Tuesday news conference, an FAA spokesman disputed that assessment, noting that the FAA requires the terrain alarm systems for helicopter air ambulance operations.

After the tragedy that claimed the life of #KobeByrant, his daughter Gianna and 7 others, I am introducing a bill to require the FAA to strengthen safety standards for helicopters and require the use of Terrain Awareness and Warning Systems to save lives. https://t.co/c3ZK2FOIGh — Rep. Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) January 30, 2020

