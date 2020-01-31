Leo Moore, MD, Medical Director, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

Dr. Moore is the Medical Director for Clinic Services at the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. In this role, he oversees 9 public health centers throughout the county that specialize in HIV prevention, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Tuberculosis, and Refugee Health. He is a practicing internal medicine physician who provides STD screening and treatment, HIV prevention, and Tuberculosis care. He is a medical graduate of Morehouse School of Medicine, completed Primary Care Internal Medicine residency at Yale University School of Medicine, and is an alumnus of the Robert Wood Johnson Clinical Scholars Program through which he completed his Master of Science in Health Policy and Management at the University of California, Los Angeles. Dr. Moore is a thought leader who is committed to ending the HIV epidemic in the United States, with a focus on Black and Brown communities. He has presented at multiple conferences and advised various governmental agencies, including but not limited to, the United States Conference on AIDS, the CDC HIV Prevention Conference, the HIV Adherence Conference, National Coalition of STD Directors (NCSD), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health, and the National Alliance for State and Territorial AIDS Directors (NASTAD). He was recently recognized in the inaugural “Top 10 Under 40” by the Office of Alumni and Constituent Engagement at the Morehouse School of Medicine. He was also interviewed by HIV Plus magazine for an article entitled “Meet the Doctor Changing How Black Gay/Bisexual Men View PrEP”. Dr. Moore can be found on Twitter and Instagram at @DrLeo06.