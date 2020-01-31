Man Climbs Atop Scaffolding in Hollywood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials shut down a stretch of Hollywood Boulevard Friday after a man climbed a scaffolding outside the Dolby Theater and refused to come down for more than six hours

The man was first spotted atop the scaffolding in the 6800 block of Hollywood Boulevard shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

The man spent hours climbing around on the metal frame structure, stripping off his shoes socks and baseball cap, at one point.

Officials cleared the area and set up an airbag beneath the man as a precaution.

The standoff continued Friday night.