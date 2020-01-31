Man Fatally Struck by Car Amid Attempted Robbery in San Bernardino: Police

Korey Arne King, 49, pictured in a photo released by the San Bernardino Police Department following his death on Jan. 29, 2020.

An investigation into what was initially believed to be a deadly hit-and-run in San Bernardino this week took a turn as police said Friday that the man struck and killed in the collision was in the process of trying to ‘assault or rob’ a person inside the vehicle.

Korey Arne King, 49, described as transient, died shortly after Wednesday’s 1:35 a.m. collision at Baseline Street and Wall Avenue, according to San Bernardino Police Department Sgt. Brent Baker.

“The motor vehicle involved in the collision was located and the occupants were identified, questioned, and released,” Baker said in a written statement. “Preliminary investigation indicated that King intended to assault or rob the occupant of that vehicle.”

The investigation was ongoing, and no further details were released.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Detective Thornburg at thornburg_ry@sbcity.org or Sgt. Baker at baker_br@sbcity.org

