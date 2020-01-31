Watch Live: Senate Expected to Vote On Witnesses in Impeachment Trial

Santa Ana Police Arrest 2 Men on Suspicion of Sex Crimes Against Minors

Posted 11:16 AM, January 31, 2020, by , Updated at 11:19AM, January 31, 2020

Santa Ana police arrested two men on suspicion of committing sex crimes against teenage girls, authorities said Friday.

Isai Higinio Hernandez, 21, appears in a photo released by the Santa Ana Police Department.

Isai Higinio Hernandez, 21, appears in a photo released by the Santa Ana Police Department.

Isai Higinio Hernandez, 21, allegedly met two 14-year-old girls through Snapchat and gave them drugs before victimizing them, according to police. Both teenagers were from Irvine.

Hernandez was sleeping inside a vehicle with one of the girls and Jason Rabadan, 20, when officers arrived to arrest him on suspicion of illegal sex acts with the other girl, police said. Investigators later learned Rabadan also allegedly assaulted the girl they were found with.

Jason Rabadan, 20, appears in a photo released by the Santa Ana Police Department on Jan. 31, 2020.

Jason Rabadan, 20, appears in a photo released by the Santa Ana Police Department on Jan. 31, 2020.

The men, both from Santa Ana, were arrested and booked into Orange County Jail on suspicion of multiple lewd acts and providing drugs to the girls, according to police. Their bail has been set at $100,000.

The victim found with the two suspects at the time of their arrest was described by police as a runaway. Police said detectives believe there may be other victims.

Anyone with information can reach Detective J. Gallardo at 714-245-8378 or O.C. Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.