Santa Ana Police Arrest 2 Men on Suspicion of Sex Crimes Against Minors

Santa Ana police arrested two men on suspicion of committing sex crimes against teenage girls, authorities said Friday.

Isai Higinio Hernandez, 21, allegedly met two 14-year-old girls through Snapchat and gave them drugs before victimizing them, according to police. Both teenagers were from Irvine.

Hernandez was sleeping inside a vehicle with one of the girls and Jason Rabadan, 20, when officers arrived to arrest him on suspicion of illegal sex acts with the other girl, police said. Investigators later learned Rabadan also allegedly assaulted the girl they were found with.

The men, both from Santa Ana, were arrested and booked into Orange County Jail on suspicion of multiple lewd acts and providing drugs to the girls, according to police. Their bail has been set at $100,000.

The victim found with the two suspects at the time of their arrest was described by police as a runaway. Police said detectives believe there may be other victims.

Anyone with information can reach Detective J. Gallardo at 714-245-8378 or O.C. Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.