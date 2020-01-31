Where to Get Authentic Chicago-Style Deep Dish in Los Angeles | California Cooking

In this episode, Jessica meets the 2 guys responsible for bringing authentic Chicago-style deep dish pizza to Los Angeles, Dan Michaels and Tod Himmel. Dan and Tod have very fond memories growing up eating at Gino’s East, a very popular pizza joint in Chicago.

Tod moved to L.A. 30 years ago to get into showbiz, and would find himself bringing back a dozen frozen pizzas from Gino’s East every time he went back to visit Chicago. Then, he and his pal Dan decided to bring this Chicago staple to Los Angeles. They opened Gino’s East in Sherman Oaks just this past December and have gotten quite the warm welcome from Chicago transplants and L.A. natives alike!

