× 1 Man Killed, Another Wounded in Pomona Shooting

One man died and another was wounded after they were shot while riding in a car through Pomona late Saturday, officials said.

The shooting took place about 7 p.m. in the 1300 block of 2nd Street, just west of Buena Vista Avenue, according to Pomona Police Department Lt. Steve Congalton.

Multiple callers reported shots fired and a car crash, he said.

“Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree and two victims that were suffering from gunshot wounds,” Congalton said in a written statement.

Both victims were taken to hospitals for treatment, the lieutenant said. One of the victims soon succumbed to his wounds.

No information regarding a suspect description or motive was available.

Police expected to have the area closed off well into the night as they conducted an investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Pomona police at 909-620-2085. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.