Eric Spillman Visits Fuku in Santa Monica for Fried Chicken and More

The Rippin' Hot Chicken menu option at Fuku is so hot, you need surgical gloves to eat it.

Eric Spillman the Rippin' hot quarter chicken meal and more when he visited this spot by Momofuku at the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica.

The restaurant is located at SocialEats, the Gallery Food Hall inside the Promenade.

This place offers an array of fried chicken offerings and plenty of yummy sides.

In addition to the gloves, the rippin' hot quarter chicken meal comes with milk and ranch dressing because drinking water won't help you with this powerful kick.

Eric's reaction to one bite: “Oh, my God. Wow!”

For the Super Bowl, Fuku is offering a big game box that includes wings, bites, chicken fingers, fries and more for eight to 10 people.

For more information about Fuku, visit the restaurant's website or Instagram page.