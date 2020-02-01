Here Are Some of the Tributes to Kobe Bryant That Popped Up After his Death

Across Los Angeles and beyond, tributes to basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna started popping up within hours of news of their death in a helicopter crash breaking out.

Artists quickly took to the streets, painting murals of the L.A. Lakers star on walls across the city as large crowds gathered to mourn at growing vigils outside Staples Center and at the crash site.

Purple and gold lights shined from landmarks across the country, including in Las Vegas, New York and Chicago. Images of Bryant also appeared on a grass field in the Bay Area and a basketball court in the Philippines.

At the first Lakers game since Bryant’s death, seats were draped with the star’s Lakers jerseys ahead of an emotional ceremony Friday.