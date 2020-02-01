× High Winds, Cooler Temps and Possible Showers Forecast for L.A. Area

Sunny and unseasonably warm weather in the Los Angeles area on Saturday is expected to give way to cooler temperatures, strong winds and the possibility of showers later Sunday.

Forecasters say that a strong low pressure system from the Pacific Northwest will move through the area later in the day on Sunday, bringing very high winds, cold temperatures, dangerous seas and the chance of light showers and low-elevation snow.

The frontal system is expected to move in suddenly in the mid-to-late afternoon. Temperatures will tumble, with the most dramatic drops of 10 to 15 degrees forecast for coastal and valley areas, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s are forecast for those areas.

The storm could bring showers — there’s a 20% to 30% chance, forecasters say — and snow levels are expected to drop to 2,000 to 3,000 feet, which could complicate travel through mountain passes, including the Interstate 5 corridor.

