Jessica’s Big Game Spicy Reuben Quesadilla

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica confessed that her favorite sandwich is a Reuben.

When she was thinking of a delicious game day appetizer to cook up, she realized that people usually want options that are familiar and easy to eat.

You need two hands to eat a Reuben and they can get sloppy, so Jessica decided she wanted to give the classic sandwich a little spin.

Her Reuben quesadilla with a side of spicy thousand island dressing has all the ingredients that you know and love from the sandwich but the quesadilla is super easy to eat.

“My new favorite way to have my favorite sandwich,” Jessica pronounced.

Jessica’s Spicy Reuben Quesadilla

Ingredients

Flour tortillas

Sliced Swiss cheese

Deli style corned beef or turkey (sliced really thin or shaved)

2 tablespoons of mayonnaise

2 tablespoons of sour cream

1 tablespoons of ketchup

2 tablespoons of Tapatio (more or less depending on how spicy you prefer)

2 dill pickles, diced

Sauerkraut (drained in strainer and press to get rid of all excess liquid)

Caraway seeds

Instructions

Combine mayo, sour cream, ketchup, Tapatio and pickles to make your spicy thousand island dressing Take 2 flour tortillas, spread thousand island on each of the tortillas Put slices of swiss cheese on top of thousand island dressing on each of the tortillas Add corned beef (or turkey) to one of the tortillas and top with sauerkraut and the other tortilla Add avocado oil, butter and caraway seeds to non-stick skillet Cook quesadilla on each side until browned. Cut into slices, serve and enjoy! Happy Game Day!