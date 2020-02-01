Jessica’s Game-Winning Honey Mustard Chicken Wings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica wanted to make a special Super Bowl Sunday snack for her son Levi. He loves honey mustard, but isn't a huge wings fan, so Jessica thought she'd combine the two and hope for the best.

Levi joined his mom in the kitchen to make her creation. Levi likes his honey mustard extra sweet. He wanted to add more honey, and even some sugar to the sauce.

After they were done, Levi was skeptical of the wings, but once his grandfather tried them, and loved them, he thought he'd try them too.

Watch the video below to find out Levi's review.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 56.

Jessica's Honey Mustard Chicken Wings

Ingredients

Chicken wings

¼ cup of mayonnaise

¼ cup of yellow mustard

2 tablespoons of dijon mustard

¼ cup of honey

Garlic powder

Instructions

Deep fry chicken wings for 8 to 10 minutes until they are brown and crisp. Combine chicken wings with mayonnaise, yellow mustard, dijon mustard, honey and garlic powder and toss to coat. Serve and enjoy!

