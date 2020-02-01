× L.A. Public Library Releases Kobe Bryant’s Reading List

In the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash last weekend, the Los Angeles Public Library has put together a list of books once recommended by the basketball legend.

Bryant was one of nine people, including his daughter Gianna, who died in the crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning.

“As one would expect from a passionate storyteller, Bryant also appreciated reading a good book,” librarian Keith Kesler wrote in a blog post on the library’s website. “I searched through old interviews and social media posts to find the books that inspired the Black Mamba.”

The 15 titles include “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho, “The Tipping Point” and “Blink” by Malcolm Gladwell, and “Jonathan Livingston Seagull” by Richard Bach.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

