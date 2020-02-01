LAPD Officers Hurt After Auto Theft Suspect Runs Red Light During Pursuit in Florence: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A person suspected of driving a stolen vehicle ran a red light while being chased by officers in South L.A.'s Florence neighborhood, striking a police vehicle that was not involved in the pursuit, officials said Saturday.

The officers in the patrol vehicle were taken to the hospital in unknown condition after the collision, while the suspect was taken into custody, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The agency did not specify how many officers were injured.

Sky5 video at around 11 p.m Friday showed a police SUV on San Pedro and 76th streets with significant damages to its front left corner. Nearby, two individuals lay facing the ground with their arms and legs stretched out as surrounding officers pointed their weapons at them.

LAPD only confirmed one suspect in the incident. The agency did not say whether any civilians were injured.

The Los Angeles Times reported that less than two hours later, at 12:45 a.m., a crash involving two LAPD officers about 3 miles away were injured in a crash.

That collision happened near Vernon Avenue and Broadway and significantly injured an 18-year-old man who was in the other vehicle, the paper reported. All three people involved were last listed in stable condition.

Authorities did not immediately respond to request for further details about the two incidents.

KTLA's Lucas DerMugrdechian and Jose Duran contributed to this report.