Magnitude 3.6 Earthquake Reported Near Anza, Valle Vista

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake was reported Saturday afternoon at 4:59 p.m. Pacific time 10 miles from Valle Vista, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 11 miles from Hemet, 13 miles from San Jacinto and 15 miles from French Valley.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

