Magnitude 4.4 Earthquake Strikes Near Mammoth Lakes

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake was reported at 10:36 a.m. Saturday about 9½ miles from Mammoth Lakes in California’s Eastern Sierra, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The earthquake’s epicenter was 28 miles from Bishop, 64 miles from Clovis and 68 miles from Fresno, according to the USGS. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles.

A 3.1-magnitude quake followed in the same area at 10:55 a.m., the USGS said.

In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

