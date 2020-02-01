× Man Fatally Struck by Pickup Truck in Long Beach

A man died after he was struck by a pickup truck while crossing a street against a red light in Long Beach on Friday evening, authorities said.

The collision took place about 7:15 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department.

A 49-year-old Long Beach man was southbound on Redondo Avenue in a 2020 Ford Ranger just prior to the impact, officials said. He proceeded through the intersection at Hill Street on a green light.

“The pedestrian was crossing Redondo Avenue at Hill Street against the red light when he was struck by the vehicle,” police said in a written statement.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital with “major injuries to his upper and lower torso,” according to the statement. He died a short time later.

The involved driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, police said. DUI or distracted driving were not initially suspected.

The identity of the pedestrian, described only as a man, was not available pending positive identification and notification of family by coroner’s officials.