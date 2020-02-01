× Outside Staples Center, a Grim Hustle for Unlicensed Vendors of Kobe R.I.P. Shirts

Nearly a week after the death of Kobe Bryant, the ongoing vigil at Staples Center in honor of the basketball great showed no sign of abating. Mourners, day and night, have left purple-and-gold flowers, candles, caps, handwritten messages and in some cases their favorite pairs of basketball shoes across the expanse of L.A. Live’s XBox Plaza. On Wednesday, mariachis played “ Amor Eterno .” On Thursday night, Aztec dancers appeared .

Along the edges of the downtown sports complex, just outside the boundary between private property and public sidewalk, are the T-shirt vendors.

They began showing up less than 24 hours after the helicopter crash that killed Bryant and eight other adults and children, including his daughter Gianna. The items they brought already carried Bryant’s years of life, 1978-2020, and fans were stopping and noticing.

“T-shirts, T-shirts,” one vendor yelled at the foot traffic across the street from the Staples Center late Tuesday night.

