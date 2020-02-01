× San Francisco Bay Area Man Is 3rd Person Diagnosed With Novel Coronavirus in California

A San Francisco Bay Area man who became ill after returning from a trip to China became the third person in California to test positive for a new virus, health authorities said Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the diagnosis of the Santa Clara County resident, said Sara Cody, director of the county Public Health Department.

The man traveled to Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, and Shanghai before returning Jan. 24 to California, where he became ill, Cody said.

The man was never sick enough to be hospitalized and “self-isolated” by staying home, she said.

The man left home twice to seek outpatient care at a local clinic and a hospital. Public health officials are now trying to reach anyone he may have come into contact with during those times to assess whether they were exposed to the virus.

Those people, along with the few members of his household, will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

“Fortunately, the list of contact since his return is short,” Cody said.

Health officials believe it can take up to two weeks for someone who is infected to get sick.

The virus has infected over 14,000 people worldwide and killed more than 300 Saturday. The vast majority of the cases and all the deaths have been in China.

A total of eight cases were confirmed in the U.S.

Cody said there was no risk of infection for the general public from the Santa Clara County case.

“Although we understand this case may raise concern, it doesn’t change the risk for the general public. The public at large is still at low risk,” she said.

Nearly 200 Americans who were evacuated from Wuhan are under a 14-day quarantine at a military base outside Los Angeles — the first by the government in half a century.

Other cases of the new pneumonia-like virus include two in Southern California, one in Washington state, one in Arizona and two in Chicago.