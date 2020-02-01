Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” /// Saturday, February 1st, 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday! It's the FIRST day of February and it's the beginning of BLACK HISTORY MONTH! There are many cultural activities, some of them are FREE, on the Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" list.

Take a look at the report above and then scroll down the page below for the COMPLETE LIST of Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" activities.

Enjoy!

Black College Expo

9am-to-5pm

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

http://www.thecollegeexpo.org

High school students and their parents are invited to the 21st Annual Black College Expo at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The expo is a day-long learning opportunity featuring workshops, financial aid information as well as representatives from Historically Black Colleges and Universities to answer all of your higher education questions.

Take a look at today’s schedule of events at: http://www.thecollegeexpo.org

Photo L.A. 2020

Barker Hanger

3021 Airport Avenue

Santa Monica

photola.com

In Santa Monica at Barker Hangar, the 28th edition of Photo L.A. It’s the longest running international photographic art fair on the West Coast.The sweeping 35,000 square foot event space hosts more than sixty local and international galleries and dealers, individual artists, and more. The Photo L.A. experience begins today at 11am.

Free Workshop!

Growing Prize Tomatoes

“The Tomato Guy” Dave Freed

Orange County Coastkeeper Garden

8520 East Santiago Canyon Road

Orange

http://www.coastkeeper.org

Learn the art of growing beautiful tomatoes from “The Tomato Guy”, Dave Freed. He’s hosting a free workshop today at the Orange County Coastkeeper Garden in Orange. The workshop begins at 10am. Since this event is outdoors the coastkeeper.org website suggests you bring a folding chair, hat and water. Workshop will be held weather permitting.

Pet Preparedness & First Aid

SOS Survival Products

15705 Strathern Street, #11

Van Nuys

Sosproducts.com

Is your pet prepared for an emergency? At today’s PET PREPAREDNESS AND FIRST AID CLASS learn how to handle urgent care situations including car accidents, eye, foot, and ear injuries as well as making sure your pet is prepared for the next earthquake.

The $65.00 class is a lecture that will have students work with pet manikins to practice rescue breaths and CPR. Register at the SOSPRODUCTS.com website.

Gray Whale Watching

Captain Dan Salas

Harbor Breeze Cruises

100 Aquarium way, Dock #2

Long Beach, CA 90802

(562) 983-6880

http://www.2SeeWhales.com

Gray Whale Watching

Captain Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching

24440 Dana Point Harbor Drive

Dana Point

949 577 8154

DolphinSafari.com

The Gray Whale Migration season is underway! We can see it right off the California coast!

As the Alaskan waters begin to freeze over and their food supply migrates to warmer climates these large marine animals also begin their trip to warmer tropical climates. During this migration trip the Gray Whale travels at an average speed of around 5 mph for two to three months until it reaches its destination in the warm waters of Mexico.

Harbor Breeze Cruises in Long Beach and Captain Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Tours in Dana Point offer whale watching tours. For ticket information go to 2seewhales.com for Harbor Breeze Cruises information and dolphinsafari.com for Captain Dave’s Dolphin and Whale Watching information.

The NEW American Cancer Society Discovery Shop

5 Points Plaza

18597 Main Street

Huntington Beach

1-714-375-1737

Don’t call this a thrift shop! Call it an upscale retail outlet of donated quality items available for not a lot of money. This is the brand new American Cancer Society Discovery Shop in Huntington Beach.

Proceeds from the sales at this beautiful and well stocked shop allows the American Cancer Society to pay for research and the care of families coping with cancer. The Huntington Beach store is open seven days a week.

Chip Ganassi Racing: Fast Tracks to Success

Charles Nearburg Family Gallery

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

Petersen.org/Ganassi

There is a new exhibition at the Petersen Automotive Museum. CHIP GANASSI RACING: FAST Among the ten Ganassi cars here, the 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans winning Ford GT and more.

Regardless of the form of competition, it would be difficult to describe Chip Ganassi Racing without using superlatives. It is the only team to win the Indianapolis 500 (four times), the Brickyard 400, the Rolex 24-Hours of Daytona (seven times), the 12 Hours of Sebring, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the last victory especially meaningful because the team won with the newest Ford mid-engine GT, marking the 50th anniversary of Ford’s first Le Mans win. Adding to the prestige, it is also the only team to win the 24 Hours of Daytona three consecutive times and the only team owner to win the Rolex 24, the Daytona 500, the Indy 500, and the Brickyard 400 in one twelve-month span.

Today the Ganassi Racing teams are comprised of two cars in each of four series: NTT IndyCar, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and FIA World Endurance Championship. In 2012 Ganassi was ranked 17th among the "50 most influential people in the Auto Industry" by Complex Magazine. Vital partnerships with Credit One Bank, Monster Energy, Cessna, and others attest to the high profile success of the Duquesne University graduate. Raw numbers do not tell the entire story, but a record of 16 championships and 200 outright victories in events that span the spectrum of motorsports speaks to what can be achieved with skill, perseverance and team founder Chip Ganassi’s organizational talent.

Learn more about the long list of Chip Ganassi historic racing victories and vehicles at the Petersen Automotive Museum, open seven days a week.

Reclaimed Rust: The James Hetfield Collection

Bruce Meyer Gallery

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

Petersen.org/Hetfield

Best known as a co-founder, songwriter, singer, and guitarist for the heavy metal band Metallica, James Hetfield also has gained recognition in the automotive world for his unique collection of entirely bespoke vehicles. While the vast majority of collectors acquire vehicles by purchasing pre-existing examples, Hetfield elected instead to build his from scratch, channeling creativity often reserved for his music into the production of rolling sculptures.

Hetfield, a lifelong car enthusiast, has described seeing cars in the same way he sees music: as forms of freedom and expression that convey the passions of their creator. At once classic and modern, Hetfield’s vehicles assert both a reverence for history and a disregard for convention, standing collectively as a testament to the musician’s distinctive personality and artistic energy.

“Alternating Currents: The Rise and Fall of Electric Vehicles ”

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

http://www.Petersen.org/alternating-currents

Also at the Petersen Automotive Museum, we learn interest in electric vehicles dates back to…the 1900s!

Wow! Who knew? We can learn about the 1915 Detroit Electric as well as what led to the decline and the current renewed interest in electric vehicles at the Petersen Automotive Museum exhibit “ALTERNATING CURRENTS: THE RISE AND FALL OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES.

Fascinating!

Disruptors

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

Petersen.org

Having adopted the fundamental principles of reductionism, designer Rem D Koolhaas and industrial designer Joey Ruiter apply a minimalist approach to the look of conventional objects in independently conceived, yet complementary ways. Both Koolhaas and Ruiter share a self-imposed mandate to strip all expectation of conformity from products ranging in scope from footwear and furniture to automobiles and motorcycles. Yet while their goals are shared, they pursue them through their own respective companies, United Nude and J. Ruiter.

Seizing an opportunity to create (and then cater to) a growing demand among enlightened, progressive consumers for the sophistication of simplicity, Koolhaas and Ruiter have eschewed a traditional design approach and in doing so left themselves free to mold familiar objects in unexpected ways. A happy byproduct of such a practice, their simple designs also obviate many of the production problems that one would expect to encounter had the objects been more traditionally complex.

Together, Koolhaas and Ruiter jointly expose the barriers posed by currently accepted manufacturing methods, which have resulted from binary conceptualizations of production (form versus function), costs (time versus money), and resources (labor versus materials). By eliminating gratuitous complexity, they have imbued their creations with a technical sophistication that could not have been achieved otherwise. Deliberately titled Disruptors, the Petersen Automotive Museum exhibition presents the works of two designers whose markedly different approaches upend the norm by superimposing technology and art on one another.

Hollywood Dream Machines

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

Petersen.org

Also at the Petersen, “Hollywood Dream Machines”, the largest sci-fi vehicle exhibit in the world.

Hot Wheels Garage

10am-1pm

Automobile Driving Museum

610 Lairport Street

El Segundo

310 909 0950

http://www.TheADM.org

Life-sized Hot Wheels, Raffle Prizes, Hot Wheels + Endless Tracks, Train rides, and much much more!

Plus, Zoom Go-Karts!

FREE for kids under 10!

Free!

Public Star Party

The Griffith Observatory

2800 East Observatory Road

Los Angeles

213 473 8000

Griffithobservatory.org

Free public star parties are held monthly at Griffith Observatory from 2:00 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. with the assistance of volunteers from the Los Angeles Astronomical Society, the Los Angeles Sidewalk Astronomers, and The Planetary Society.

The whole family can look at the Sun, Moon, visible planets and other objects, to try out a variety of telescopes, and to talk to knowledgeable amateur astronomers about the sky and their equipment.

Please be aware that the astronomers and telescope demonstrators must end the line for all viewing by 9:45 p.m.

Saturday, February 1st: Metro Art offers a free monthly behind-the-scenes art tour of the Hollywood Red Line Stations. Takes about two hours, and there is lots of walking, but keep in mind the Docents will hand out TAP cards that are pre-loaded with an all-day pass allowing tour participants to ride the Metro Rail and Bus system for free (Hollywood)

Extended Through March 1, 2020!

Apollo: One Giant Leap for Mankind

Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum

1800 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda

http://www.nixonlibrary.gov

“Apollo: One Giant Leap for Mankind” This will be at the Nixon Presidential Library and Museum for a while longer. This Yorba Linda exhibition has been extended. The interactive special exhibit celebrating the 50 Anniversary of the historic Moon landing will available to visitors now through March 1st.

39th Annual Black Doll Show: Psychedollia

William Grant Still Arts Center

2520 South West View Street

Los Angeles

323 734 1165

wgsac.wordpress.com

The 39th Annual Black Doll Show: Psychedollia, which is a celebration of all facets of Black life.

This exhibition is FREE!

Free Admission Policy!

Museum of Contemporary Art

250 South Grand Avenue

152 North Central Avenue

Downtown Los Angeles

http://www.MOCA.org

MOCA money, no problems. The revered downtown art museum is completely free starting January 11th, 2020 thanks to a $10 million gift from Board of Trustees President Carolyn Clark Powers.

The museum announced the move last May when Executive Director Klaus Bisenbach highlighted the increased accessibility the gift allows. The gift funds the first five years of free admission, and supplements the museum’s $136 million endowment.

Flight Path Museum & Learning Center

6661 West Imperial Highway

Los Angeles

424 646 7284

flightpathmuseum.org

The FLIGHT PATH MUSEUM AND LEARNING CENTER, the only commercial aviation museum with one of the largest collections of vintage airline uniforms located on the tarmac at LAX, the second busiest airport in the country! This unique facility honors aviation pioneers, recognizes the economic importance of aviation and aerospace to Southern California, and provides scholarships to encourage youngsters to pursue education and careers in aviation-related fields.

The Proud Bird

11022 Aviation Boulevard

Los Angeles

310-670-3093

TheProudBird.com

http://www.theproudbird.com

According to Eater Los Angeles, “…Aviation geeks are going to love THE PROUD BIRD, a rethought new food hall concept situated right off the LAX runway. The rather historic restaurant has actually been around since 1967, but on the 50 year anniversary of its arrival has finally completed the overhaul of its once-staid look.

Now The Proud Bird is back and brighter than ever, featuring an airy new setup complete with floating planes overhead, a casual food lineup, and lots of room to watch the comings and goings of the airport nearby.

F-117 Stealth Fighter

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

Reaganfoundation.org

“Operation Nighthawk Landing” project, a Reagan Foundation & Institute and Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® joint effort, has brought an F-117 Nighthawk Stealth Fighter to the Reagan Museum for permanent exhibition. Made possible by a loan from the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, the F-117 placed on display will serve as a visible reminder to the Library’s near half-million annual visitors of President Reagan's commitment to the rebuilding of the U.S. military through his “Peace through Strength” program. The F-117 Nighthawk, Tail #803, nicknamed “Unexpected Guest,” flew more combat sorties (78) than all other F-117s combined. The aircraft entered service in May 1984, during President Reagan’s administration.

“The Reagan Library will now be one of two places in the nation where the general public can visit an F-117 Stealth Fighter on permanent display,” said John Heubusch executive director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. “We are deeply grateful to Lockheed Martin for their outstanding assistance in restoring the aircraft for such a meaningful display and to the U.S. Air Force for making it possible for the Reagan Library to exhibit the plane for millions of visitors to enjoy for years to come.”

The F-117 Nighthawk was the world’s first operational stealth aircraft. Between 1981 and 2008, Lockheed Martin produced 59 operational F-117s and five developmental prototypes, but the aircraft weren’t publicly acknowledged until 1988. Known as “stealth fighters,” the F-117’s angular shape was designed to reflect radar waves and was bolstered by the use of a radar-absorbing materials. Because the aircraft was only expected to operate at night, it was painted black to make it more difficult to discern against the night sky.

The F-117 Nighthawk will be going on public display at the Reagan Library beginning December 7, 2019, at an official ribbon-cutting ceremony during the Reagan Foundation and Institute’s annual Reagan National Defense Forum. The jet will be located outdoors near the Library’s F-14 aircraft, situated on the west side of the Library’s property and clearly visible from inside the Library’s famous auditorium.

Egypt’s Lost Cities

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

Reaganfoundation.org

At the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum we will find more than two-hundred priceless artifacts preserved under the silt and sand of the Nile are on display at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. This is “Egypt’s Lost Cities” discovered by underwater archeologist Franck Goddio in 2000.

Archeologist Goddio says many of these artifacts have never been seen before.

Apollo: One Giant Leap for Mankind

Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum

1800 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda

http://www.nixonlibrary.gov

The Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum celebrates the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 moon landing, with this special exhibition in the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum. It’s an all-new interactive special exhibit, Apollo 11: One Giant Leap for Mankind.

The exhibit is now open and runs through January 12, 2020.

On July 20, 1969, the eyes of the world watched as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon. Just minutes after landing they received a call from President Richard Nixon in the Oval Office, with congratulations on behalf of the American people. Three days later, President Nixon personally greeted the three astronauts at the splashdown site in the Pacific Ocean, aboard the U.S.S. Hornet.

Museum-goers take a thrill ride through the Space Race of the 1950s and 1960s, President Kennedy’s famous challenge to go to the moon, and the scientific and technological advancements that were developed —many in Southern California— to ensure success and survival on this inspirational mission.

The exhibit’s originally-created, 360-degree virtual reality experience transports visitors to the lunar surface on July 20, 1969, to see and hear Neil Armstrong’s “one giant leap for mankind.”

Free!

Cross Colours: Black Fashion in the 20th Century

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

213 744 7432

caamuseum.org

Lead actor Will Smith wore bold colors and geometric looks on the hit television show “THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL AIR. The wardrobe was designed by the Los Angeles based urban apparel line Cross Colors. The brand became hugely popular.

This is the first exhibition to examine the groundbreaking work of African American owners Carl Jones and T.J. Walker.

The California African American Museum -- Cross Colours: Black Fashion in the 20th Century -- exhibition is free!

Free!

Timothy Washington: Citizen/Ship

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

213 744 7432

caamuseum.org

Also at the California African American Museum CITIZEN/SHIP by Los Angeles based artist Timothy Washington. His creativity speaks to both the positive and negative aspects of American culture.

Shirin Neshat I Will Greet The Sun Again

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.thebroad.org

Originated by The Broad, Shirin Neshat: I Will Greet the Sun Again is the largest exhibition to date of internationally acclaimed artist Shirin Neshat’s approximately 30-year career. Taking its title from a poem by Iranian poet Forugh Farrokhzad, the exhibition (which presents approximately 230 photographs and eight video works) offers a rare glimpse into the evolution of Neshat’s artistic journey as she explores topics of exile, displacement, and identity with beauty, dynamic formal invention, and poetic grace.

Beginning with her early photograph series, Women of Allah, the exhibition also features iconic video works such as Rapture, Turbulent, and Passage, monumental photography installations including The Book of Kings and The Home of My Eyes, and Land of Dreams, a new, ambitious work encompassing a body of photographs and two immersive videos that will make its global debut in the exhibition.

Closing March 1st, 2020

Sneakertopia

HHLA (Formerly The Promenade at Howard Hughes)

6081 Center Drive, Suite 222

Westchester

Sneakertopia.com

Imagine entering a huge sneaker closet, containing dozens of the most famous sneakers to date. Sneakertopia, a new pop-up sneaker museum, is the closest thing to it, celebrating sneaker culture through art, history, music, and design.

Taking place inside HHLA (formerly The Promenade at Howard Hughes), the vast 15,000-square-foot exhibit serves as an indoor playground equipped with exclusive and rare sneakers, massive, interactive galleries, and endless photo opps. From Wu-Tang Clan dunks signed by Ol’ Dirty Bastard to Kobe Bryant’s UNDFTD 4’s (debuted at a Lakers game) to kicks via Rihanna and Nipsey Hussle (the epic Puma collab) to murals and street art, wherever your eyes land, this is a story of “creativity, expression and innovation” through a sneakers lens.

Dimensions of Form: Tamayo & Mixografia

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

Bowers.org

At the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana, there’s “Dimensions of Form: Tamayo and Mixografia.” which teaches us about the artistic legacy of modern master Rufino Tamayo and this unique art of 3D printmaking.

Arthur Beaumont: Art of the Sea

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

Bowers.org

Also at the Bowers Museum, ARTHUR BEAUMONT: ART OF THE SEA. The exhibition of watercolors by the artist captures the grandeur of the sea and the vessels that sail on it. Beaumont created an artistic record of the accomplishments of the U.S. Navy. He was named artist laureate of the U.S. Fleet.

Building an Electric Future: The Technology of Today for the Vehicles of Tomorrow.

Production Gallery

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

https://www.petersen.org/volkswagen

Throughout much of its 80+ year history, Volkswagen has exerted a profound influence on both the automotive industry and car culture. Its Beetle brought affordable mobility to tens of millions, and its utilitarian Transporter became an unwitting icon for an entire generation, representing freedom, pleasure and pacifism. As the world’s most prolific car maker, VW stands to alter the automotive landscape yet again by building only electric cars by 2026, an initiative that begins in earnest with the introduction of its electric “I.D.” model in 2019.

Through experiences both physical and virtual, visitors will come to learn how MEB-based vehicles were conceived, the variety of models that will be built, the uniquely flexible nature of the platform, and how the cars will be assembled. The exhibition will explore what it takes to strategize, design, test, construct, and utilize the products of an electrified automotive future.

The Lost Corvettes

thelostcorvettes.com

http://www.corvetteheroes.com

Learn about the Corvette Heroes of the New York real estate families Heller and Spindler, and the co-owner of the Gotham Comedy Club, Chris Mazzilli.

They have a 36 unique collection of iconic Corvettes, one each year-- starting from 1953, the year when the Corvette was introduced, to 1989. The collection of all 36 cars is considered the greatest car find in history.

The 36 Corvettes were “rescued” after being housed in New York City parking garages for nearly 25 years. They fell into disrepair being un-driven and left to collect dust and debris.

In 1989, the collection was part of a VH1 promotional contest; it is often referred to as the Peter Max Collection. Max purchased the cars from the winner of the VH1 contest right after the drawing. Max, a Pop Artist known for his elaborate use of color, had planned on using the Corvettes as canvases for a project. But he never did, and the cars sat. The Corvette Heroes now own the cars and are restoring all 36 under the expertise of Mazzilli at Dream Car Restoration in Hicksville, NY (Long Island). Upon completion, the group will offer all 36 Corvettes in a national sweepstakes. Want to win one? Go to the lostcorvettes.com or http://www.corvetteheroes.com.

You can buy ONE ticket for $3 or use the KTLA promo code for multiple ticket packages. Winners will be announced in May of 2020.

The Lost Corvettes is a new docu-series that follows the unique history and restoration of 36 classic cars. The six-part series premiered Saturday, November 9 at 10pm ET on FYI and Sunday, November 10 at 10am ET on HISTORY

