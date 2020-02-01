Video: Carjacking Suspect Climbs Onto Overturned Car in Downey After Short Police Chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A carjacking suspect was taken into custody after climbing onto an overturned car in Downey following a short police chase Friday evening, authorities said.

Officers spotted a vehicle they suspected was carjacked out of Los Angeles in the area of Patton Road and Firestone Boulevard and started following the driver, Downey Police Department Sgt. Kevin McCaster said.

The suspect car collided with another vehicle in the area Old River School and Stewart and Gray roads and ended up on its side, McCaster said.

No one was injured in the crash, according to the sergeant.

The driver, described only as male, got out of the vehicle and stood on top of it as it lay on its side, surrounded by patrol vehicle, aerial video from Sky5 shows.

At one point, the suspect appeared to be singing, waving his arms and swaying, video shows.

He eventually climbed down the car and was detained by officers before being turned over to the Los Angeles Police Department, McCaster said.

No information on the alleged carjacking was available.

Authorities did not identify the suspect and no further details were available.