$300M in Federal Funds to Help Build San Diego Facility to Intercept Toxic Tijuana Spills

Posted 11:44 AM, February 2, 2020, by
A sign warning beachgoers to keep out of the water at Imperial Beach is posted on May 27, 2019, after contaminated runoff flowed into the area from Mexico's Tijuana River. (Credit: KSWB via CNN)

A sign warning beachgoers to keep out of the water at Imperial Beach is posted on May 27, 2019, after contaminated runoff flowed into the area from Mexico's Tijuana River. (Credit: KSWB via CNN)

The San Diego region has secured $300 million in federal funding for a new U.S. facility to capture Tijuana sewage spills before they foul shorelines in the South Bay region of southwestern San Diego County, elected leaders said Friday.

“This has been an issue in our region for decades, and concrete federal action to address cross-border pollution has been long overdue,” said Rep. Mike Levin (D-San Juan Capistrano) at a news conference in Chula Vista.

Congressional leaders announced the funding in December, but it wasn’t clear whether that money would be doled out across the entire Southwest border or dedicated specifically to address pollution in the Tijuana River Valley.

Now officials believe most, if not all, of that cash will flow to the San Diego region, thanks to language included in the overhaul of the North American Free Trade Agreement signed by President Trump on Wednesday.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.