× After Saturday’s Record Heat, SoCal Braces for Strong Winds, Cold and Possible Rain

Temperatures are expected to cool down as powerful winds and a chance of light rain move into Southern California’s forecast Sunday.

That’s after some unseasonably hot conditions that saw record heat in parts of the region.

According to the National Weather Service, areas that broke or tied their daily heat record on Saturday include:

Los Angeles International Airport at 81 F (previous record: 79 F in 1954)

Long Beach at 84 F (previous record: 83 F in 1995)

Santa Ana at 87 F (previous record: 87 F in 1935)

Escondido at 84 F (previous record: 84 F in 2018)

El Cajon at 86 F (previous record: 84 F in 1995)

On Sunday, some areas could see a 10-degree drop in temperature lows, NWS meteorologist Kathy Hoxie said.

In Downtown L.A. temperatures could dip to 45 F, compared to 55 F from Saturday night. It’s possible Southern Californians could see the lowest temperatures yet this winter season through Wednesday morning, Hoxie said.

In San Diego County, some areas could experience a 20-degree drop in temperatures between Saturday and Monday.

In addition to cooler conditions, winds are expected to pick up at around 8 p.m. Sunday. Mountain communities and the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys could receive the strongest winds in the L.A. region, NWS said.

There’s also a 20% to 30% of “very light” rain on Sunday night, according to the Weather Service.

In the San Bernardino and Riverside counties, where similar cold and windy conditions are in the forecast, air quality officials issued a windblown dust advisory.

“Limit your exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed and avoiding vigorous physical activity,” the South Coast Air Quality Management District said in a statement.

WINDBLOWN DUST ADVISORY: in effect through the morning of Tuesday, February 4th. Strong winds impacting the region may result in Unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups in #Riverside and #SanBernardino Counties: https://t.co/Y158OoPtBX pic.twitter.com/kvZNfbpHY5 — South Coast AQMD (@SouthCoastAQMD) February 2, 2020

Dangerous driving conditions in the mountains tonight due to very strong winds, potential for light snow accumulations/black ice, and dangerous wind chill temperatures. This includes Interstate 5 near the #Grapevine. pic.twitter.com/Q0qIpKNGB2 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 2, 2020