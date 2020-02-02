× Injured Woman Airlifted After 15-Foot Fall Near Hollywood Sign in 4th LAFD Hiker Rescue Sunday

A woman was airlifted with potentially traumatic injuries after a 15-foot fall down a hillside near the Hollywood Sign Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to the area of 3400 Beachwood Drive about 9:34 a.m. and hoisted the injured hiker up to a helicopter. She was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

It was the third rescue in the Hollywood Hills area and the fourth for LAFD Sunday morning.

About an hour before, firefighters airlifted another woman from Bronson Canyon to a hospital after she injured at least one of her legs while hiking and was unable to walk in the Hollywood Hills area.

At around the same time, a man fell about 75 feet down the side of a hill while hiking in Brentwood near the 1700 block of Mulholland Drive. Firefighters used a two-line rope system to rescue the man who was hospitalized with unspecified trauma injuries.

Just before 8 a.m., firefighters airlifted another male hiker who suffered a leg injury in the area of Runyon Canyon in Hollywood Hills.