Irvine Commercial Building Erupts Into Flames; No Injuries Reported

No injuries were reported as firefighters battled a massive fire at a commercial building in Irvine on Sunday morning, officials said.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the 1800 block of Kettering Street, near Alton Parkway, after the Orange County Fire Authority received calls about the blaze just before 6 a.m., Capt. Tony Bommarito told KTLA.

Flames were already burning through the roof, which later collapsed, the captain said.

Crews gained control of the fire as of 8:17 a.m., according to OCFA. Personnel will remain at the scene for two to three additional hours to put out remaining hotspots, the agency said.

It's unclear what was inside the building, and it could take a while before investigators could enter, according to OCFA.

The blaze sent heavy smoke up into the air.

