× Woman Found in L.A., Acquaintance Arrested a Week After Alleged Kidnapping in Jurupa Valley

A Jurupa Valley woman was found in Los Angeles Saturday, a week after she was abducted by an acquaintance who has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.

Jennifer Martinez, 46, has been reunited with her family, the department said in a news release. Authorities did not provide information on the woman’s condition or how she was found.

Her suspected kidnapper, 46-year-old Robert Lopez, was taken into custody and is expected to be booked on suspicion of kidnapping, burglary, spousal abuse and vandalism, the Sheriff’s Department said.

It’s unclear what his relationship to Martinez is, but authorities described Lopez as an acquaintance and an L.A.-area transient.

Martinez was taken against her will from a home in the 3700 block of Eve Circle about 9:30 a.m. Jan. 25, authorities said.

Deputies from multiple units responded and searched extensively from the air and on the ground, also using bloodhounds in an attempt to track the victim down, the department said. But there was no sign of them.

Authorities provided no further details on the kidnapping or the arrest. It’s unclear whether the two were found together in Los Angeles.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call Investigator Merrill from the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station at 951-955-2600.

33.997197 -117.485480